Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Cypress Energy Partners traded up $0.16, reaching $7.95, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,589. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.49%. analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

