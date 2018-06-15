Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

CY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 310,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,545.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,718 shares of company stock valued at $604,369. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 148,553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 556,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor traded up $0.18, hitting $17.07, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $582.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.44 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

