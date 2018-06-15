Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,497 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,497 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor traded up $0.20, reaching $17.89, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10,031,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $582.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.44 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury acquired 10,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $99,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,718 shares of company stock worth $363,759 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.