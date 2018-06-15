Contrasting Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor -1.63% 15.62% 7.89% Advantest 8.74% 15.62% 7.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Semiconductor and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor 1 3 9 0 2.62 Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than Advantest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 2.76 -$80.91 million $0.60 29.82 Advantest $1.87 billion 1.97 $162.92 million $0.65 32.25

Advantest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cypress Semiconductor. Cypress Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats Advantest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and timing solutions. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

