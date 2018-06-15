DADI (DADI) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. DADI has a market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DADI token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, OKEx, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, DADI has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00598211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00237635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093184 BTC.

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s launch date was February 16th, 2018. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,593,039 tokens. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@daditech. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

