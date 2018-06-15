Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Increased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Danaher worth $159,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 49,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $17,580,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 120,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $12,176,214.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,692.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,827,281.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,527,925 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

