Daniel Shook Buys 10 Shares of IMI plc (IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,206 ($16.06) per share, with a total value of £120.60 ($160.56).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 8th, Daniel Shook purchased 12 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £128.88 ($171.59).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,216 ($16.19) on Friday. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,093 ($14.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,453 ($19.34).

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.64) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,360 ($18.11) to GBX 1,260 ($16.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.64) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,460 ($19.44) to GBX 1,275 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,319.23 ($17.56).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

