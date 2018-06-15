Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 29th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

