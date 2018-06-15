Insider Buying: Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Insider Purchases 7,206 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider Darren Littlewood bought 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £21,545.94 ($28,685.85).

Henry Boot opened at GBX 299.93 ($3.99) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Henry Boot plc has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th were given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.33) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.26) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

