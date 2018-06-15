Darsek (KED) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Darsek has a market cap of $172,017.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Darsek has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Darsek coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00041988 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00393568 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000874 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003469 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00070000 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Darsek

Darsek (CRYPTO:KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. Darsek’s total supply is 21,843,876 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info.

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

