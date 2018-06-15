Dash (DASH) Trading Down 17% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $257.39 or 0.03990920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Coinsuper, Indodax and Bithumb. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $134.75 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021520 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001142 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005329 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010617 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,135,792 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

