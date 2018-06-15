Datacoin Price Hits $0.0045 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Datacoin has a market cap of $143,296.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00037700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047251 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009590 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00087934 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00416153 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 31,808,041 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

