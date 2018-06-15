Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Datawallet has a market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $688,659.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00597942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00237058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093228 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

