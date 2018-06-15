Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO Sells $327,110.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NFLX stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $391.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,569,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,831. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $398.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.58, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $266.74 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

