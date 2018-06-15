MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director David G. Gomach Sells 7,553 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.11. 276,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,234. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $114.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

