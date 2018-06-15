David Mellors Sells 122,814 Shares of Cobham plc (COB) Stock

Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider David Mellors sold 122,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.68), for a total value of £154,745.64 ($206,025.35).

Cobham traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02), hitting GBX 124.85 ($1.66), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 4,286,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham plc has a twelve month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.30 ($2.00).

COB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.49) target price on shares of Cobham in a research report on Monday, February 26th. AlphaValue lowered Cobham to an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.80) target price on shares of Cobham in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.73) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cobham from GBX 130 ($1.73) to GBX 133 ($1.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126.29 ($1.68).

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

