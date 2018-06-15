Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) CEO Sells $4,463,409.60 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO David P. Schenkein sold 49,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $4,463,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $93.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

