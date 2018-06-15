David Thompson Purchases 1,335 Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) Stock

Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) insider David Thompson bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £10,012.50 ($13,330.45).

Shares of Smart Metering Systems traded up GBX 8 ($0.11), hitting GBX 767 ($10.21), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,179. Smart Metering Systems PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456 ($6.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900 ($11.98).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 773 ($10.29) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.