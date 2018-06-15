Dawson James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) – Dawson James decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Biofrontera in a report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dawson James analyst R. Wasserman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Dawson James also issued estimates for Biofrontera’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 106.21%.

BFRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

BFRA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Biofrontera as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the discovery, development, and distribution of dermatological drugs and dermatologically tested cosmetics for the treatment and care of diseased skin. Its products include Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis, a superficial skin cancer; BF-RhodoLED, a lamp for photodynamic therapy with LEDs emitting red light at an average wavelength of 635 nm; Belixos, a cream with herbal ingredients for the care of inflamed, itchy, and flaky skin, such as localized itching, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis; Belixos LIQUID to treat itching and scaliness, and restore the scalp's natural balance; Belixos GEL for use on inflamed and reddened skin, and skin prone to impurities; belixos To Go for relief from itchiness, insect bites, and minor burns; and Belixos PROTECT for the needs of sun-damaged skin.

