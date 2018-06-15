DCP Midstream (DCP) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $42.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.47 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of DCP Midstream opened at $40.01 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 2.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

