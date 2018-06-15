DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 466.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,001,000 after buying an additional 310,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 38,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,429. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $67.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.78%.

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

