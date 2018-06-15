DDR (DDR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DDR (NYSE:DDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DDR from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of DDR traded down $0.01, hitting $17.24, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that DDR will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $176,788.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto purchased 690,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $5,131,395.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,006,175 shares of company stock worth $43,623,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DDR by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

