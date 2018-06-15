Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 28th. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sturdy sales performance across UGG, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva and Sanuk brands enabled Deckers to deliver sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat expectations. Management’s focus on enhancing omni-channel capabilities, innovative line of products and expanding brand assortments bode well for the stock that not only surged in the past six months but also outpaced the industry. The company’s long-term target of $2 billion sales with operating margin of 13% by fiscal 2020 also seems achievable. Management anticipates fiscal 2019 net sales and earnings to improve from the prior year. However, the company expects revenues from UGG and Teva brands to be down in low-single digits and high single digits, respectively. Moreover, in spite of anticipating an increase in the top line during the first quarter, the company expects to report loss per share wider than the year-ago period.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $119.10 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,324,178. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12,012.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 121,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

