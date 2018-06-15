DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,942,000 after buying an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,275,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,627,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Zebra Technologies traded down $1.77, hitting $155.96, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 863,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $94.78 and a one year high of $161.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 2,270 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $349,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,513,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,067 shares of company stock worth $4,290,358 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

