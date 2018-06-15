DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $170,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,190,000 after buying an additional 448,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,860,000 after buying an additional 135,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $265,952.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,990.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies traded down $0.85, reaching $79.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 254,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,790. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.01 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

