Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFRG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Salas acquired 5,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 16,170 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $249,179.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,641.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,330 shares of company stock valued at $692,350. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 361.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. equities analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.