Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) CFO Sells $147,843.50 in Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $147,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek US opened at $51.98 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

