Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €46.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €46.50 ($54.07) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a €46.50 ($54.07) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.10 ($44.30) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero AG has a strategic partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.