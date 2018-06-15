Delpha Capital Management LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.93 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

