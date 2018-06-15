Delphy Price Down 38.9% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00018601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a total market cap of $50.18 million and $1.36 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00596812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00232264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044518 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00092862 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,331,057 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

