Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $54.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,498.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,174. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

