Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines traded up $0.28, hitting $55.18, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,174 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.