iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) Stake Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3,636.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

