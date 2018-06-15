Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,063 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.50% of Denali Therapeutics worth $102,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 768,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.04. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.