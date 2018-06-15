Stephen C. Dunn Sells 11,506 Shares of Denny’s Corp (DENN) Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 11,506 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $181,909.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,092.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Denny’s traded up $0.14, reaching $15.78, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 307,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

