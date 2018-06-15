Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Reduced by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Independent Bank worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $290,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $981,044. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank traded down $0.85, reaching $80.30, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,057. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

