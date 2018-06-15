Desire Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,276.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Desire has a market capitalization of $104,815.00 and $11,276.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.07680640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.13218400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.01500500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.01915470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00217016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.02956110 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00504437 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 3,596,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,172 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

