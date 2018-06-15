Desjardins Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target to C$88.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Monday. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.00.

TSE BNS opened at C$75.98 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.20 and a 1-year high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.89 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

In related news, Director Scott Thomson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$77.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,520.00. Also, insider Michael D. Penner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $883,795.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

