Desjardins Raises Superior Plus (SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$13.51.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$792.00 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

