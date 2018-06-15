Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cfra set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.09 ($37.31).

Prosiebensat 1 Media traded down €0.31 ($0.36), hitting €23.94 ($27.84), on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 537,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 12-month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

