Deutsche Bank (DB) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank traded down $0.12, reaching $11.10, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.