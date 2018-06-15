Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 88,175 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. M Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Howard Weil cut shares of Devon Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Devon Energy opened at $41.71 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

