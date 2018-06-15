Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, May 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KLR Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Shares of Devon Energy traded down $1.46, reaching $40.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 9,242,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,924. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 125,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4,233.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 548,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 536,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

