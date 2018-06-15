Diageo (DEO) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9237227133444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Natixis cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Diageo traded up $0.59, reaching $148.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,837. Diageo has a 12-month low of $117.73 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

