Diageo (DEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.85

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $148.08, with a volume of 17532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Natixis cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 273.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.