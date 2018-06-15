Diamond Price Reaches $3.72 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $3,405.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00056443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.04067580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01462990 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00048702 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00087147 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,821,182 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

