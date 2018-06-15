DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,601,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,200 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,397,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 712.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,262,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,087 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $10,605,000.

DRH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 2,832,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert T. Ray sold 11,268 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $132,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $641,786. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRH. Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

