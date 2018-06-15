Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf traded down $0.10, reaching $12.10, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 51,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $926.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Gerrard Schmid bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $97,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $547,960 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.