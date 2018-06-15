Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DMRC shares. National Securities set a $43.00 price target on Digimarc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Digimarc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -1.02. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 111.85%. equities research analysts predict that Digimarc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Chamness sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $949,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

