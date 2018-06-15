Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Digimarc worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $405,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,229 shares of company stock valued at $949,055 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $31.90 on Friday. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $41.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.53. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 111.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. equities analysts anticipate that Digimarc Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Digimarc from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

